kites and victory cries fill lahore skies as festival returns after long ban

Questa mattina Lahore si è risvegliata con il suono di migliaia di aquiloni colorati che riempivano il cielo. Dopo anni di divieto, il festival delle aquile è tornato, e con esso le grida di gioia dalla città. Le strade si sono riempite di persone che hanno preso d’assalto i tetti per partecipare alla festa e ammirare i giochi tra i colori. La città si è riempita di musica e allegria, segnando un momento di grande entusiasmo per tutti i residenti.

The ban was lifted last year due to public demand, and this year’s festival kicked off at midnight with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari flying the first kite. Families and friends crammed through the night onto the rooftops of the Walled City and other neighbourhoods, flying kites, beating drums and shouting out “bo-kata!”, or “hacked!”, the victor’s cry after severing an opponent’s string. Abdul Aziz, 57, a self-described kite-flying addict, had been bereft during the ban. “Today, when I dropped the first kite in air, I felt as if there was a space in my life that was now filled.” The government has banned metallic or chemical-coated killer strings. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

