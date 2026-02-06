La notizia arriva dalla Venezuela, dove il presidente dell’Assemblea Nazionale ha annunciato che un’ampia amnistia potrebbe portare alla liberazione di tutti i manifestanti incarcerati. La legge è in fase di approvazione e, se tutto va come previsto, entro venerdì prossimo tutti i detenuti legati alle proteste potrebbero tornare in libertà. La decisione ha suscitato entusiasmo tra i sostenitori, anche se resta da vedere se il provvedimento passerà senza intoppi.

In a video released by Venezuela’s government on Telegram, Jorge Rodriguez said the bill is expected to receive final approval in the assembly on Tuesday. “We hope that between next Tuesday and Friday at the latest they will all be free,” Rodriguez, who is the brother of Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, said. Venezuela’s government has always denied holding political prisoners and says those jailed have committed crimes. In un video diffuso dal governo venezuelano su Telegram, Jorge Rodriguez ha detto che il disegno di legge dovrebbe ricevere l’approvazione finale dell’assemblea martedì. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Jailed Venezuelan protesters could all be free by next Friday, top lawmaker says

