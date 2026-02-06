A Gopalganj, in Bangladesh, i cittadini si preparano a votare su una scheda che non hanno mai visto prima. È la prima volta in decenni che gli abitanti affrontano un’elezione con un ballottaggio così diverso dal passato. Molti si chiedono cosa cambierà dopo questa consultazione, che segna un passo nuovo per il loro paese.

In its place, posters of rivals like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Jamaat-e-Islami party and independents urge voters in Gopalganj to back them in the February 12 election. The Gopalganj district has long been considered the Awami League’s safest ground, producing Hasina, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, and her father, Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina ruled for more than 15 straight years until 2024, with the opposition either boycotting elections or marginalised through mass arrests of senior leaders. A youth-driven uprising toppled Hasina in August 2024 and sent her into exile in India. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - In Hasina’s hometown in Bangladesh, voters face an unfamiliar ballot

