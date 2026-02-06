grieving parents protest at swiss handling of autopsies for bar fire victims

I genitori di Trystan Pidoux, il ragazzo di 17 anni morto nell’incendio del bar a Pully, in Svizzera, sono scesi in piazza per protestare contro il modo in cui le autorità gestiscono le autopsie. Da giorni chiedono trasparenza e rispetto, ma si sono trovati a confrontarsi con procedure che non soddisfano le loro aspettative. La rabbia cresce tra le famiglie, mentre la ricerca di risposte prosegue.

When they heard nothing, Vinciane Stucky and Christian Pidoux proceeded with plans to lay to rest their second child, who went to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Le Constellation Bar with friends and never returned. But on the eve of the burial, medics arrived during the mother’s last vigil to take his body, forcing the family to cancel it and leave the pre-adorned grave empty, the parents and family lawyer told Reuters. Prosecutors from the Valais canton declined to respond when approached by Reuters for comment on the family’s case, saying they only communicated through press releases. Some of the relatives of the 41 people who died, and their legal representatives, say the fact prosecutors did not order autopsies of all the victims has shaken their confidence in the investigation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il proprietario di un bar svizzero coinvolto nell’incendio che ha causato la morte di 40 persone lo scorso Capodanno è comparso nuovamente davanti ai pubblici ministeri.

Il leader del cantone svizzero ha espresso preoccupazione per la mancanza di controlli sull’attività del bar coinvolto nell’incendio, che ha causato numerose vittime.

