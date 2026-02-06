Germany’s Merz to visit Washington in March Die Welt reports

Il cancelliere tedesco Friedrich Merz si prepara a visitare Washington all’inizio di marzo. È il suo terzo viaggio negli Stati Uniti da quando è al potere. Merz incontrerà funzionari e rappresentanti politici per cercare di ridurre le tensioni tra Berlino e Washington. La visita arriva in un momento in cui i rapporti tra i due paesi sono sotto pressione, e il leader tedesco vuole rafforzare la collaborazione.

BERLIN -, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his third visit to Washington in early March, amid efforts to ease transatlantic tensions between European nations and U.S. President Donald Trump, German daily Die Welt reported on Friday. The news comes around a week before the start of the Munich Security Conference, the high-level annual meeting of security policy specialists that saw blistering criticism of the United States’ European NATO partners by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Vance is not expected to come to the conference this year but Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Congressional delegation are scheduled to attend. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

