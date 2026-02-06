exclusive us aims for march peace deal in ukraine quick elections sources say

Nei negoziati tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina si punta a trovare un accordo di pace entro marzo. Le fonti dicono che i rappresentanti delle due parti stanno lavorando intensamente per arrivare a un’intesa che possa mettere fine al conflitto e permettere elezioni rapide. La situazione resta tesa, ma l’obiettivo è chiaro: chiudere la guerra nel giro di poche settimane.

KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed an ambitious March goal for Russia and Ukraine to agree on a peace deal, though that timeline is likely to slip given a lack of agreement on the key issue of territory, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Under the framework being discussed by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators, any deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, according to five sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The U.S. negotiating team - led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner - has expressed to Ukrainian counterparts in recent meetings in Abu Dhabi and Miami that it would be best if that vote occurred soon, three of those sources said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Secondo quanto riportato da Donald Trump, è l’Ucraina, e non la Russia, a ostacolare il raggiungimento di un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

Kirill Dmitriev, rappresentante di Putin, ha annunciato che le trattative sulla pace in Ucraina stanno facendo passi avanti.

