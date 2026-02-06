eu proposes to broaden sanctions on russian crude in sweeping new package

La Commissione Europea ha proposto di estendere le sanzioni contro la Russia, bloccando anche i servizi che supportano il commercio di petrolio greggio via mare. La misura mira a colpire le entrate russe e a rafforzare le restrizioni già in vigore. La proposta arriva dopo settimane di discussioni e potrebbe entrare in vigore presto, se approvata dai Paesi membri.

Russia exports over a third of its oil in Western tankers - mostly from Greece, Cyprus and Malta - with the help of Western shipping services. The ban would end that practice, which mostly supplies India and China, and render obsolete a price cap on purchases of Russian crude oil that the Group of Seven Western powers have tried to enforce with mixed success. Reuters was first to report in December that the European Union and the G7 were discussing the ban. She said the ban would be “in coordination with like-minded partners”, and that Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers would encounter “sweeping bans” on maintenance and other services. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

