La questione dell’immigrazione torna al centro del dibattito politico negli Stati Uniti. Dopo le recenti proteste e i scontri tra agenti federali e manifestanti, i Democratici spingono per riformare le norme sull’immigrazione, ma incontrano opposizione in Congresso. La discussione si fa sempre più tesa, con molti che chiedono di mettere ordine e garantire maggiore sicurezza. La partita è aperta e potrebbe durare ancora settimane.

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A public backlash against violent confrontations involving federal immigration agents has U.S. Democrats pushing for new controls on their activities, but with little buy-in so far from Republicans who control Congress. That could make it difficult to win agreement before February 13, when funding for the Homeland Security Department expires. At issue is whether U.S. immigration agents deployed in Trump’s immigration crackdown can wear masks, enter homes without displaying identification or judicial warrants, and conduct indiscriminate sweeps of suspects, rather than the targeted operations they conducted under previous presidents. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Democrats’ immigration enforcement reforms face rough waters in Congress

Approfondimenti su Democrats immigration

Donald Trump chiede alla Minnesota di intensificare l’aiuto nell’applicazione delle leggi federali sull’immigrazione.

Le recenti politiche di controllo dell’immigrazione adottate dall’amministrazione Trump hanno provocato un aumento di scontri violenti.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Senate hearing on Democrats' war on immigration enforcement

Ultime notizie su Democrats immigration

Democrats' immigration enforcement reforms face rough waters in CongressBy Richard Cowan WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A public backlash against violent confrontations involving federal immigration agents has U.S. Democrats pushing for new controls on their activities, ... msn.com

Democrats leverage DHS funding to push for immigration enforcement reformsWASHINGTON (TNND) — With a funding deadline looming for the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats are using their leverage in Congress to push for changes to federal immigration enforcement, ... foxbaltimore.com

Sky tg24. . Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto lunedì 2 febbraio di essere “favorevole” al fatto che la segretaria per la Sicurezza Interna, Kristi Noem, fornisca bodycam agli agenti dell’Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a Minneapolis facebook