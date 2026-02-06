Nelle remote zone di Fizi, in Congo orientale, si sono intensificati gli scontri tra le forze in campo. I medici del ospedale locale hanno dovuto intervenire di corsa per soccorrere un soldato ferito, mentre le tensioni tra i gruppi armati continuano a crescere. La situazione rimane tesa e può esplodere in qualsiasi momento.

He was shot in both legs on the front line in the mountains north of town, where clashes between the army and rebel groups have surged in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the AFCM23 rebel group invoked the fighting as justification for a drone attack on Kisangani airport, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines, calling it retaliation for government aerial attacks on South Kivu villages. Congo’s army has not commented on the drone strike or on the rebels’ claims that it attacked villages. The hospital in Fizi, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, was caring for 115 wounded patients when a Reuters journalist visited at the end of January, more than four times its 25-bed capacity. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Clashes intensify in remote east Congo, challenging US mediation

