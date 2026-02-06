china says open to communicating with lithuania after apparent change in taiwan stance

La Cina ha dichiarato di essere disponibile a dialogare con la Lituania, dopo che il primo ministro lituano aveva commentato una decisione presa nel 2021. La mossa di Beijing arriva in un momento di tensione tra i due Paesi, che si sono confrontati su questioni diplomatiche e politiche. Per ora, non sono stati annunciati incontri ufficiali, ma la porta al dialogo sembra aperta.

Inga Ruginiene, who became her country’s prime minister in September last year, told Baltic News Service on Tuesday that Lithuania had begun taking “small first steps” aimed at restoring ties. “The door for communication between China and Lithuania remains open,” Lin told a regular news conference. In late 2021, China downgraded relations with Lithuania after the Baltic nation of 2.9 million people let Taiwan open a “Taiwanese” representative office on its soil. Beijing views Taiwan as a Chinese province with no right to set up such offices in countries with which China has formal ties. In contrast to Lithuania, countries such as Britain, the United States and Australia host offices that are usually known as “Taipei” representative offices, which avoids the implication of statehood and sovereignty. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

