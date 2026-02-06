British serial killer ‘Suffolk Strangler’ gets another life sentence for 1999 murder

La polizia britannica ha condannato nuovamente il killer seriale noto come “Suffolk Strangler”. L’uomo, già condannato per aver ucciso cinque giovani donne, ha ricevuto un’altra condanna a vita per un omicidio avvenuto nel 1999. La sentenza arriva dopo un lungo processo e conferma la brutalità di un criminale che ha seminato il terrore nella regione. Ora gli investigatori sperano che questa condanna possa chiudere definitivamente un capitolo triste della cronaca nera inglese.

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A British serial killer dubbed the “Suffolk Strangler” by the media after he killed five young women was on Friday sentenced for an earlier murder of a teenager committed over 25 years ago. Steve Wright, who was already serving a life sentence with no prospect of parole for a 2006 killing spree, on Monday admitted kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old Victoria Hall in 1999. Wright also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of then 22-year-old Emily Doherty the day before Hall’s murder, the first time he had ever admitted any offences. Wright tried to abduct Doherty, who managed to escape, but he was “undeterred (and) struck again the following night”, Ledward said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Victoria Hall, la ragazza scomparsa nel 1999, ha trovato finalmente la verità.

Tetsuya Yamagami, l’uomo condannato all’ergastolo per aver ucciso l’ex premier giapponese Shinzo Abe, ha presentato ricorso contro la sentenza.

