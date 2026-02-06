La prossima settimana, i ministri della difesa della NATO si riuniranno a Londra per parlare di come rafforzare la sicurezza di Greenland. Il governo britannico si aspetta che si discuta di nuove misure per proteggere l’area, che diventa sempre più strategica. La riunione si svolge mentre crescono le tensioni nella regione artica, e i paesi cercano di mettere a punto piani più efficaci per difendersi da eventuali minacce.

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers will likely discuss measures to bolster the security of Greenland in a meeting next week, British defence minister John Healey said, after U.S. President Donald Trump nearly upended the alliance over his desire to acquire it. Trump has repeatedly asserted that he wants Greenland, saying European allies have failed to properly secure it. His comments sparked a dispute with NATO member Denmark over its overseas territory and strained the defence alliance. Those tensions eased after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he had discussed how NATO allies could work collectively to ensure Arctic security with Trump, but details of those plans remain scarce. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Britain expects Arctic security plans to be discussed by NATO next week

Approfondimenti su Greenland NATO

Il ministro belga ha suggerito che la NATO dovrebbe avviare un'operazione per rafforzare la sicurezza nella regione artica.

Attualmente, all’interno di NATO, si svolgono incontri dedicati a rafforzare la sicurezza nella regione artica.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

LIVE | NATO Chief Mark Rutte Addresses EU Parliament on Arctic Security & US Strategy

Ultime notizie su Greenland NATO

Britain expects Arctic security plans to be discussed by NATO next weekNATO defence ministers will likely discuss measures to bolster the security of Greenland in a meeting next week, British defence minister John Healey said, after U.S. President Donald Trump nearly ... reuters.com

Britain is ‘stepping up on Arctic security’, Yvette Cooper says amid Trump Greenland threatsBritain is intensifying its focus on Arctic security, the Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said as she tours Scandinavia. Her visit comes amid ongoing concerns regarding US threats to annex Greenland, ... sg.news.yahoo.com

Cavani arrives in Cheltenham. Opening ahead of Cheltenham Festival Trials Day, our new Regent Arcade location positions Cavani at the heart of one of Britain’s most prestigious racing destinations and signals the next stage of our evolution. This opening si facebook