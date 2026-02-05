Why ‘vulnerable’ Chris Hemsworth hesitated to share his Alzheimer’s risk

L’attore Chris Hemsworth ha deciso di parlare pubblicamente del suo rischio di Alzheimer. Nel 2022, ha rivelato di essere geneticamente predisposto alla malattia, che ha colpito il nonno e il padre. Hemsworth ha spiegato di aver esitato a condividere questa notizia, ma alla fine ha scelto di essere sincero, anche per sensibilizzare sul tema.

Chris Hemsworth was hesitant to reveal his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease for the sake of his acting career. “I wondered if I was letting people too far in,” Hemsworth — known for his role as Marvel superhero Thor — told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character?” He questioned. “And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?” Hemsworth, 42, revealed the predisposition in 2022 and has since shared that his grandfather and father were hit with the disease, which has no known cure. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

