Warren Moon Sides With Seahawks' Sam Darnold in Super Bowl QB Debate

Warren Moon ha scelto il suo quarterback preferito per il Super Bowl. In modo deciso, sostiene Sam Darnold contro Drake Maye. Moon ha espresso chiaramente la sua preferenza, puntando sul giocatore dei Seahawks. La scelta ha già fatto discutere tra gli appassionati, mentre i pronostici si fanno sempre più caldi.

Warren Moon is making his Super Bowl QB pick loud and clear -- and he’s rolling with Sam Darnold over Drake Maye. The Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports Darnold is red-hot right now . pointing to the quarterback’s recent year as the biggest reason he’d trust him on football’s biggest stage. Moon says Darnold has been slinging it with confidence, hitting tight windows and -- most importantly -- taking care of the football. “He’s doing it with his arm, he’s running the ball when he needs to and he’s making good decisions right now,” Moon said. “I think it’s going to carry over to the Super Bowl.” Moon says protecting the football is a massive shift from earlier in Darnold’s career -- when turnovers and shaky decision-making held him back. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

Il Super Bowl 2024 si avvicina, con la finale tra Seattle e New England prevista per il 8 febbraio a Santa Clara.

Il Super Bowl LX vedrà affrontarsi i New England Patriots e i Seattle Seahawks, due delle squadre più competitive della stagione NFL.

