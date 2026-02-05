Warren Moon Sides With Seahawks' Sam Darnold in Super Bowl QB Debate
Warren Moon ha scelto il suo quarterback preferito per il Super Bowl. In modo deciso, sostiene Sam Darnold contro Drake Maye. Moon ha espresso chiaramente la sua preferenza, puntando sul giocatore dei Seahawks. La scelta ha già fatto discutere tra gli appassionati, mentre i pronostici si fanno sempre più caldi.
Warren Moon is making his Super Bowl QB pick loud and clear -- and he’s rolling with Sam Darnold over Drake Maye. The Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports Darnold is red-hot right now . pointing to the quarterback’s recent year as the biggest reason he’d trust him on football’s biggest stage. Moon says Darnold has been slinging it with confidence, hitting tight windows and -- most importantly -- taking care of the football. “He’s doing it with his arm, he’s running the ball when he needs to and he’s making good decisions right now,” Moon said. “I think it’s going to carry over to the Super Bowl.” Moon says protecting the football is a massive shift from earlier in Darnold’s career -- when turnovers and shaky decision-making held him back. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com
Approfondimenti su Super Bowl Warren Moon
Super Bowl, sarà Seattle-New England! Finalmente Darnold, i Seahawks piegano i Rams
Il Super Bowl 2024 si avvicina, con la finale tra Seattle e New England prevista per il 8 febbraio a Santa Clara.
NFL, il Super Bowl sarà tra New England Patriots e Seattle Seahawks!
Il Super Bowl LX vedrà affrontarsi i New England Patriots e i Seattle Seahawks, due delle squadre più competitive della stagione NFL.
Warren Moon Sides With Seahawks' Sam Darnold in Super Bowl QB Debate | TMZ Sports
TWELVE THOUSAND DAYS "Notes From A Ruined City", from the 2026 CD album "As The Moon Draws The Tide" -> fantastic video by Elizabeth S. Coming soon on Final Muzik. We will send the album to the pressing plant after January 20th: expect details, pr facebook
È possibile approfondire il tema consultando notizie e video correlati disponibili.