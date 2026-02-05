us russia close in on deal to extend new start nuclear arms treaty axios reports

Gli Stati Uniti e la Russia stanno negoziando per prolungare il trattato New START sul controllo delle armi nucleari. Entrambi i paesi lavorano per trovare un accordo prima della scadenza di giovedì. Le discussioni sono in corso e sembrano andare avanti, con nessuna delle parti che vuole lasciare che il trattato scada senza un'intesa. Se si raggiunge un accordo, permetterà di mantenere sotto controllo il numero di armi nucleari in entrambe le nazioni. Al momento, non ci sono annunci ufficiali, ma le trattative sembrano positive.

The New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, is the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War. Axios said that negotiations had been taking place over the past 24 hours in Abu Dhabi, but an agreement had not been reached, citing an additional source. The report added that it was unclear if the agreement to observe the treaty’s terms for an additional period of time, possibly six months, would be enshrined in any formal way. Il trattato New START, che stabilisce limiti ai missili, ai lanciatori e alle testate strategiche di ciascuna parte, è l’ultimo di una serie di accordi nucleari che risalgono a più di mezzo secolo fa, alla guerra fredda. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, il Papa ha fatto un appello ai leader di Russia e Stati Uniti affinché rinnovino il trattato nucleare New START.

Gli Stati Uniti e la Russia rischiano di tornare a una corsa agli armamenti nucleari senza limiti, la prima dal tempo della Guerra Fredda.

