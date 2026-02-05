US cuts contact with Polish parliament speaker over Trump ‘insults’

Questa mattina, l’ambasciatore degli Stati Uniti a Varsavia ha deciso di interrompere i rapporti con il presidente del parlamento polacco. La motivazione? le sue parole offensive nei confronti di Donald Trump. La decisione arriva dopo che il parlamentare ha rivolto insulti pubblici all’ex presidente americano, suscitando reazioni di sdegno e tensioni tra i due paesi. La situazione rimane in attesa di sviluppi, mentre le autorità cercano di gestire questa crisi diplomatica.

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador in Warsaw cut off contact with Poland’s parliament speaker on Thursday, accusing him of insulting Donald Trump after he criticised the president’s policies and declined to support his Nobel Peace Prize ambitions. Czarzasty said on Monday he would not support an initiative put forward by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to rally heads of parliaments to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 for his efforts to bring peace to the Middle East. “All of this means that I will not support President Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination because he doesn’t deserve it. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

