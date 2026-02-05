Due paesi, Stati Uniti e Cina, hanno deciso di non firmare una dichiarazione congiunta sulla gestione dell’intelligenza artificiale militare. Durante il summit in Spagna, circa un terzo dei partecipanti ha approvato un documento che stabilisce le linee guida per l’uso dell’AI in ambito militare, ma gli Stati Uniti e la Cina hanno scelto di astenersi. La decisione ha sorpreso alcuni osservatori, considerando il ruolo di entrambe le nazioni nello sviluppo tecnologico e nelle tensioni globali.

A CORUNA, Spain, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Around a third of countries attending a military AI summit agreed on Thursday to a a declaration on how to govern deployment of the technology in warfare, but military heavyweights China and the U.S. opted out. Governments are facing a “prisoner’s dilemma”, caught between putting responsible restrictions in place and not wanting to limit themselves in comparison with adversaries, said Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. “Russia and China are moving very fast. That creates urgency to make progress in developing AI. But seeing it going fast also increases the urgency to keep working on its responsible use. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US, China opt out of joint declaration on AI use in military

La marina cinese ha dichiarato di aver seguito e monitorato il passaggio delle navi statunitensi USS Finn e USNS Mary attraverso lo Stretto di Taiwan.

La cooperazione militare tra Filippine e Stati Uniti si è svolta in un'area contestata del Mar cinese meridionale.

