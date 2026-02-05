Dopo mesi di gossip e indiscrezioni, Quad Webb e Kirk King si sono ufficialmente lasciati. La coppia, famosa per la partecipazione a “Married to Medicine”, ha deciso di separarsi. I motivi della rottura non sono stati ancora chiariti, ma l’annuncio ha fatto rapidamente il giro dei social e dei programmi di gossip. Quad Webb sembra determinata a ripartire, mentre Kirk King non ha ancora commentato pubblicamente.

Dive into Quad Webb's breakup from Kirk King in our new segment “Love Bites” presented by SONIC, where we unpack reality TV breakups and makeups. Our "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real breakdown the couples relationship timeline including their IVF journey. The Page Six Radio hosts also touch on Dr. Heavenly Kimes' claims that King was using Quad for fame. Check out the full segment now! Break up with your boring burger and smash this episode of “Love Bites!” with a SONIC Smasher! . 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Unpacking ‘Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb’s breakup from Kirk King | VRT’s Love Bites

Approfondimenti su Married to Medicine Kirk King

