Il segretario generale dell’Onu, Antonio Guterres, ha definito un momento molto difficile la scadenza del trattato New START. La notizia preoccupa le diplomazie di tutto il mondo, perché potrebbe indebolire il controllo degli arsenali nucleari tra Stati Uniti e Russia. Al momento nessuna delle due parti ha annunciato nuove intese, e il rischio di escalation cresce di giorno in giorno.

He said the dissolution of decades of achievement in arms control “could not come at a worse time – the risk of a nuclear weapon being used is the highest in decades.” “The world now looks to the Russian Federation and the United States to translate words into action,” Guterres said. “I urge both states to return to the negotiating table without delay and to agree upon a successor framework that restores verifiable limits, reduces risks, and strengthens our common security.” Ha detto che la dissoluzione di decenni di risultati nel controllo degli armamenti “non potrebbe arrivare in un momento peggiore - il rischio di utilizzo di un’arma nucleare è il più alto da decenni”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UN chief calls New START expiration ‘grave moment’

Approfondimenti su United Nations UN

Benvenuti al quarto giorno dei Zona Wrestling Awards 2025, dedicato al

Secondo le dichiarazioni di Bessent del Tesoro, l’economia iraniana si trova in una fase difficile, caratterizzata da un’inflazione elevata e altre problematiche.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

is steal a brainrot dying

Ultime notizie su United Nations UN

Argomenti discussi: UN chief Guterres warns of ‘imminent financial collapse’.

UN chief calls New START expiration ’grave moment’Feb 4 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called the expiration of the New START Treaty a grave moment for international peace and security and urged Russia and ... investing.com

DISNEY www.afnews.info segnala: Disney Reveals Pay Packages for New CEO Josh D’Amaro, Creative Chief Dana Walden - Variety https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Josh-DAmaro-Dana-Walden.jpg facebook

The Euroleague hiring a former #NBA executive as its new CEO is a new hope for peace and cooperation in European basketball, IMHO L’Eurolega che sceglie un ex dirigente NBA come nuovo CEO è una speranza di pace per il basket europeo, IMH x.com