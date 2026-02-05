ukraine hits infrastructure at russian missile launch site military says

L’esercito ucraino ha colpito con successo una base missilistica russa, secondo quanto riferito dalle forze armate di Kiev. Gli attacchi hanno preso di mira le infrastrutture di un sito di lancio di missili balistici a medio raggio, causando danni e interrompendo temporaneamente le operazioni. La notizia arriva in un momento di tensioni sempre più alte tra i due Paesi, con Kiev che cerca di indebolire le capacità militari di Mosca. Nessuna conferma immediata sui danni o sulle perdite, ma la mossa segnala una nuova fase nelle az

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had carried out a series of “successful” strikes at the infrastructure of a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile launch site in January. Ukraine’s general staff said in a statement that some buildings were damaged, one hangar was “significantly” damaged and some personnel was evacuated from the Kapustin Yar test range near the Caspian Sea. It did not provide the dates of the attacks. The military added it used its long-range capabilities to carry out the strikes, including the Ukrainian-made Flamingo missile. 5 febbraio (Reuters) - L’esercito ucraino ha detto giovedì di aver effettuato una serie di attacchi “riusciti” alle infrastrutture di un sito russo di lancio di missili balistici a raggio intermedio nel mese di gennaio. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

