two people hurt in russian overnight drone on kyiv mayor says

Due persone sono rimaste ferite durante un attacco con droni notturno proveniente dalla Russia a Kyiv. Il sindaco Vitali Klitschko conferma che l’attacco si è verificato nella capitale ucraina e che le ferite non sono gravi. La città è stata colpita mentre molte persone dormivano, e ancora non si conoscono i dettagli precisi sull’origine e sul numero esatto dei droni usati. La situazione resta tesa, mentre le autorità continuano a monitorare la situazione.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two people were hurt in a Russian overnight drone attack in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday. Klitschko said the attack caused damage in residential buildings in one district, and in another debris fell on the roof of an office building, causing a fire. 5 febbraio (Reuters) - Due persone sono rimaste ferite in un attacco notturno di un drone russo nella capitale ucraina Kiev, ha detto giovedì il sindaco Vitali Klitschko. Klitschko ha detto che l’attacco ha causato danni in edifici residenziali in un quartiere, e in un altro i detriti sono caduti sul tetto di un edificio per uffici, causando un incendio. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

