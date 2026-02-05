Trump says Chagos air base talks with UK’s Starmer were productive
Donald Trump ha dichiarato di aver avuto incontri positivi con il premier britannico Keir Starmer sulla base aerea di Diego Garcia. Il presidente americano ha spiegato che le discussioni sono state costruttive e che ci sono buone possibilità di trovare un accordo. I due leader hanno approfondito i temi legati alla presenza militare e alle future collaborazioni tra Stati Uniti e Regno Unito sulla questione.
Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had productive discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the Diego Garcia air base in t. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Trump Starmer
Trump mette gli occhi pure sulle isole Chagos (con base Usa-Uk), il Regno Unito le restituisce a Mauritius: «È una mossa stupida»
Lo sviluppo della questione delle isole Chagos coinvolge Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Mauritius, con tensioni tra le parti.
Trump contro Starmer: "Grande stupidità", scoppia il caso delle isole Chagos
Il confronto tra Donald Trump e Keir Starmer, definito da Trump una
Ultime notizie su Trump Starmer
Trump Says Chagos Air Base Talks With UK's Starmer Were ProductiveU.S. President Donald Trump talks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the official signing of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, during a world ... usnews.com
Trump says retains right to 'militarily' secure Chagos airbaseU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he retained the right to militarily secure a joint US-UK airbase in the Chagos Archipelago following productive discussions with British Prime Minister ... reuters.com
“Relationship with China extremely good,” says Trump after call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Read more at https://risingkashmir.com/relationship-with-china-extremely-good-says-trump-after-call-with-chinese-president-xi-jinping/ facebook
La ricerca mostra altri articoli e contenuti video sullo stesso argomento informativo.