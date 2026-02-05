Trump says Chagos air base talks with UK’s Starmer were productive

Donald Trump ha dichiarato di aver avuto incontri positivi con il premier britannico Keir Starmer sulla base aerea di Diego Garcia. Il presidente americano ha spiegato che le discussioni sono state costruttive e che ci sono buone possibilità di trovare un accordo. I due leader hanno approfondito i temi legati alla presenza militare e alle future collaborazioni tra Stati Uniti e Regno Unito sulla questione.

Lo sviluppo della questione delle isole Chagos coinvolge Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Mauritius, con tensioni tra le parti.

Il confronto tra Donald Trump e Keir Starmer, definito da Trump una

