La Casa Bianca chiarisce che Donald Trump non ha in programma di inviare ufficiali dell’ICE ai seggi durante le prossime elezioni. Al momento, il presidente non ha ancora preso decisioni ufficiali su questa possibile operazione. La notizia arriva mentre si susseguono le voci su un possibile intervento delle autorità federali per monitorare le attività di voto. La polemica è aperta e molti osservano con attenzione le mosse dell’amministrazione.

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not discussed “formal plans” to deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to polling sites at November’s midterm elections, the White House said on Thursday, while declining to rule out their presence near voting locations. Trump said on Monday that Republicans should “nationalize” and “take over” voting in at least 15 unspecified locations, repeating his false claims that U.S. elections are plagued by widespread fraud. His remarks were echoed by Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser and influential right-wing commentator, who repeated false claims that people living in the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump has no ‘formal plans’ to deploy ICE at polling sites, White House says

Approfondimenti su Trump WhiteHouse

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, incontrerà giovedì Maria Corina Machado, leader dell’opposizione venezuelana.

Secondo quanto dichiarato dalla Casa Bianca, il presidente Trump ha effettuato una valutazione realistica del sostegno popolare alla leader dell’opposizione venezuelana, Maria Corina Machado.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

DON LEMON: PRES TRUMP DOJ MADE ARREST TO DISTRACT FROM 3 MILLION EPSTEIN FILES RELEASED TODAYRILEY

Ultime notizie su Trump WhiteHouse

Argomenti discussi: Why Minnesota (and Minneapolis) is the centre of the clash with Trump; Not Smiling Is the Crime: Trump’s Latest Attack on a Woman Reporter; Kevin Warsh, youngest ever Fed Governor; Trump Threatens Trevor Noah With Lawsuit Over Grammys Joke About Epstein.

Trump has no 'formal plans' to deploy ICE at polling sites, White House saysBy Nandita Bose WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not discussed formal plans to deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to polling sites at November's midterm ... msn.com

No formal communication yet with Trump on LA 2028 Games, says IOCThe International Olympic Committee has not yet had any formal communication with the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump on preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, IOC ... msn.com

The White House and President Donald Trump have weighed in on the disappearance of ""Today"" show co-host Savannah Guthrie as officials have commented on new allegations, with the president signaling that he may send in more resources. facebook