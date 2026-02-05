La Casa Bianca annuncia che l’amministrazione Trump eliminerà le protezioni sul lavoro per circa 50.000 impiegati federali. La mossa permette al governo di avere più libertà nel assumere e licenziare dipendenti pubblici, modificando le regole che finora li proteggevano. La decisione ha già sollevato proteste tra i sindacati e i lavoratori coinvolti, che temono ripercussioni sulla stabilità e sui diritti dei dipendenti pubblici. La misura entrerà in vigore nei prossimi mesi e potrebbe cambiare profondamente il modo in cui il governo gest

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will have more power to hire and fire up to 50,000 career federal employees in an overhaul of the government’s civil service system announced by his administration on Thursday. The overhaul, released by the Office of Personnel Management, fulfills Trump’s campaign pledge to strip job protections from federal workers deemed by the president’s team to be “influencing” government policy. It is the biggest change to the rules governing the civil service in more than a century and targets employees that the administration sees as undermining the president’s priorities. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump administration to end job protections for up to 50,000 federal workers

Approfondimenti su Trump Administration

Un giudice federale ha bloccato l’intenzione dell’amministrazione Trump di terminare le protezioni legali per oltre 350.

Dal gennaio 2017, sotto l'amministrazione Trump, il Dipartimento di Stato ha revocato oltre 100.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

The Trump administration has fired more than 4,000 federal workers so far

Ultime notizie su Trump Administration

Argomenti discussi: La Chiesa non può e non deve tacere; Trump Administration asks Federal Court to pause Louisiana’s proposed abortion pill ban; India presents budget bill focusing on manufacturing, semiconductors and defence; Chiuso per lavori: Trump annuncia lo stop del Kennedy Center per due anni.

Trump administration to end job protections for up to 50,000 federal workersBy Courtney Rozen WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will have more power to hire and fire up to 50,000 career federal employees in an overhaul of the government's civil service ... msn.com

Trump Strips Job Protections From Thousands of Federal WorkersThe policy change makes it easier for the president to discipline or remove up to 50,000 employees, another push in the administration’s campaign to reshape the federal work force. nytimes.com

President Trump said that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is a “very unusual situation.” Read more: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5721454-trump-comments-nancy-guthrie/ facebook

Trump: “Lo Stato è un agente del governo federale... Il governo federale dovrebbe intervenire... Se non riescono a contare i voti legalmente e onestamente, allora qualcun altro dovrebbe prenderne il controllo”. Questo mentre Bannon invoca l'ICE a seggi. x.com