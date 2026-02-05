Teddi Mellencamp’s emotional ‘Masked Singer’ stint gave her ‘a little bit of life’ amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp said that her stint in the current season of the “Masked Singer” gave her “a little bit of life” amid her ongoing cancer battle. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 44, was eliminated from Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” revealing herself as Calla Lily in the dramatic final moments of the show. After her unmasking, Teddi told the judges about how her intense cancer battle didn’t stop her from doing the reality series. “I’m not a singer by trade, clearly, and so that part was challenging for me,” she said. “Also, a big part of my memory has been askew since my brain surgery. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

«Non c’è traccia di cancro. Mio padre parlava di come sto mentalmente, non fisicamente. È ancora dura, ma la malattia non è tornata». Teddi Mellencamp, 44 anni, ha deciso di parlare apertamente della sua esperienza dopo che il padre John aveva espresso facebook