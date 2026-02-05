taiwan strait missions are about international law not provocation french diplomat says

La Francia difende le sue missioni navali nello Stretto di Taiwan, spiegando che non si tratta di provocazioni ma di un'azione per rafforzare il rispetto del diritto internazionale. Il governo francese ribadisce che queste operazioni sono necessarie per garantire libertà di navigazione e stabilità nella regione, respingendo le accuse di provocazioni da parte di chi le critica.

“We are careful to send these naval assets into international waters without any provocation,” Franck Paris, director of the French Office in Taipei, told reporters. They aimed to send a clear message that international law prevails in the waters and should remain so, added Paris, whose country is chairing the Group of Seven nations for the coming year. U.S. warships traverse the strait every few months, enraging Beijing, and some U.S. allies, such as France, Australia, Britain and Canada, have also made occasional transits. Paris said it had now become routine for G7 statements to include language on maintaining the status quo across the strait and opposing use of force or coercion. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina a Mosca, il ministro degli Esteri francese ha incontrato i funzionari russi.

La marina cinese ha dichiarato di aver seguito e monitorato il passaggio delle navi statunitensi USS Finn e USNS Mary attraverso lo Stretto di Taiwan.

