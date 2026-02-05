Taiwan rischia di abituarsi ai continui esercitazioni militari cinesi. Il ministro della Difesa avverte che, se questa situazione prosegue, la reazione della popolazione potrebbe indebolirsi, rendendo più difficile rispondere a una vera minaccia. La tensione tra le due parti resta alta e l’allarme è urgente.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends its warplanes and warships into the skies and waters around the island on a daily basis. It held its latest war games near Taiwan in late December. “When such actions are repeated over and over, we worry that it can easily numb the public,” Koo said. “But in fact, this kind of enemy threat exists urgently and realistically.” Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future. The ministry is also looking at how to use emerging technologies like artificial intelligence for military purposes with its new defence innovation team, Koo said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Taiwan risks becoming numb to China drills, but threat is urgent, defence minister says

