In Norvegia, il figliastro del principe ereditario ha smentito in tribunale di aver drogato una donna che lo accusa di stupro. Durante l’udienza, ha negato ogni accusa e ha spiegato di non aver mai usato sostanze per mettere la vittima in difficoltà. La vicenda ha scosso il paese e ha acceso i riflettori sulla famiglia reale.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, is charged with 38 counts. He faces years in prison if convicted. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and one of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to offensive sexual behaviour, driving too fast and driving without a valid license. Hoiby also said he was partially guilty - a plea allowed under Norwegian law - of aggravated assault and reckless behaviour. On Wednesday, he denied that videos on his phone showed acts of rape and broke down as he recalled a childhood in the public eye. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Stepson of Norway’s crown prince denies drugging alleged rape victim

In tribunale, il figlio della principessa di Norvegia si è messo a piangere durante il primo giorno di processo.

Oggi a Oslo il figlio della principessa ereditaria si presenta davanti al giudice.

