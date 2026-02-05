Spain’s Sanchez | we won’t be swayed by tech oligarchs on social media ban

Il governo spagnolo ha deciso di vietare ai giovani di usare i social media. Il premier Sanchez ha detto che non si lascerà influenzare dalle grandi aziende tecnologiche e manterrà questa misura. La decisione ha sollevato reazioni contrastanti, ma Sanchez ha ribadito che il suo obiettivo è proteggere i giovani dai rischi online. La misura entrerà in vigore nei prossimi mesi.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday joined Elon Musk in criticising plans by Sanchez to ban social media access for under-16s and to prosecute executives for hate speech on their platforms. “Democracy will obviously not be swayed by the tech oligarchs of the algorithm,” Sanchez told an event in Madrid. “Just yesterday they addressed millions of people via their platforms to spread lies.” Durov said in a Telegram message that Spain’s proposed legislation would force social media platforms to gather data on all users and allow governments to control what users see. The day before, Musk posted on his X profile that Sanchez was “a tyrant and a traitor to the people of Spain”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

