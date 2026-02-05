La conduttrice Savannah Guthrie ha pubblicato un video in risposta a un presunto messaggio di riscatto riguardante sua madre Nancy, scomparsa da tempo. La sua reazione arriva proprio prima della scadenza di un termine che potrebbe svelare nuove informazioni sulla vicenda.

Savannah Guthrie's video response to an alleged ransom note for her abducted mother Nancy is fascinating on a number of levels. including timing. TMZ received an alleged ransom note Tuesday, demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return. and Savannah uploaded a video Wednesday where she told the alleged captors she was ready to talk and needed proof of life on Nancy. Thing is. the ransom note we forwarded to law enforcement made it clear there wouldn't be any "talk" and it gave some tight deadlines with an element of "or else." There are also references to 2 items in and around Nancy's house. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Savannah Guthrie Response to Alleged Ransom Note Comes Before Looming Deadline

Savannah Guthrie ha confermato di sapere dell’esistenza di una presunta lettera di riscatto.

Una chiesa di Tucson, in Arizona, ha accolto amici e familiari di Nancy Guthrie, la madre di Savannah Guthrie, la conduttrice di “Today”.

Evidence Suggests Nancy Guthrie’s SON-IN-LAW Could Be the PRIME SUSPECT Was Inheritance the Motive

