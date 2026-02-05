savannah guthrie responds to alleged ransom note wants proof of life

Savannah Guthrie ha confermato di sapere dell’esistenza di una presunta lettera di riscatto. La conduttrice televisiva chiede prove di vita per la madre, Nancy Guthrie, che è stata rapita. La vicenda ha suscitato grande attenzione e ora si aspetta una svolta nelle indagini.

Savannah Guthrie says she's aware there's an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the return of her kidnapped mother, Nancy Guthrie. and she says she's ready to talk on one condition. In an emotional video posted on her social media Wednesday, the 'TODAY' anchor says before there can be any movement on meeting the alleged ransom's demands, she's pleading to know Nancy is alive. and she says the rise of A.I. makes it harder to confirm if any photos, audio or videos of Nancy are legit. In the video, Annie Guthrie is seated next to Savannah. who had her home reportedly searched by agents Wednesday. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

Una chiesa di Tucson, in Arizona, ha accolto amici e familiari di Nancy Guthrie, la madre di Savannah Guthrie, la conduttrice di “Today”.

President Donald J. Trump shared a message on Truth Social stating that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and assured her that he has instructed all Federal Law Enforcement agencies to fully support both her family and local authorities without delay. H facebook