Ryan Lochte’s estranged wife says he is not the father their kids ‘deserve’

La ex moglie di Ryan Lochte ha fatto sapere che lui non è il padre che i loro figli meritano. La donna, influencer, ha dichiarato che tra loro non c’è più un buon rapporto, a quasi un anno dalla separazione. La situazione sembra ancora tesa e difficile da sistemare.

Ryan Lochte’s estranged wife, Kayla Reid, blasted the former Olympic swimmer as not being a good father to their three children. The realtor and influencer broke her silence on their divorce, which has still hasn’t been finalized after she filed for divorce in March 2025. The two were married for seven years before calling it quits. “Obviously, we’re not in a good place,” Reid told People about where she and Lochte currently stand. “I really pray that he becomes the father our kids deserve,” she continued. Reid said she and her estranged husband try to have only “minimal interaction” with one another, noting she “would love to be divorced. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

Ryan Lochte, atleta pluricampione nel nuoto, ha deciso di mettere all'asta alcune delle sue medaglie d’oro olimpiche, vendendone tre per circa 400 mila euro.

L'ex nuotatore statunitense Ryan Lochte ha messo all'asta i tre ori olimpici vinti, ottenendo circa 400 mila euro.

