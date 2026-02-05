Russian captain jailed over crew member’s death in US tanker crash

Questa mattina a Londra, il capitano di una nave da carico russa è stato condannato a sei anni di carcere. La sentenza arriva dopo il tragico incidente avvenuto lo scorso anno, quando la sua nave si è scontrata con un tanker statunitense al largo della costa orientale della Gran Bretagna. L’incidente ha causato la morte di un membro dell’equipaggio e ha portato a un lungo procedimento giudiziario.

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain’s east coast last year was jailed for 6 years on Thursday for causing the death of a crew member through gross negligence. Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10, 2025. The collision caused the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found and is presumed dead. After a trial at London’s Old Bailey court, Motin was convicted on Monday and returned for sentencing on Thursday, when Judge Andrew Baker told him that Pernia died “under your command . 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

