Rebecca Ferguson shares more details about ‘scary’ moment ‘idiot’ co-star ‘screamed’ at her on set

Rebecca Ferguson ha raccontato di più sulla scena spaventosa con un collega che le ha gridato addosso sul set. La 42enne attrice ha spiegato a Harper’s Bazaar UK come, se capitasse di nuovo, reagirebbe in modo diverso.

Rebecca Ferguson would do things differently if she got “screamed” at by an “idiot” co-star again. The actress, whose on-set experience with a mystery actor first made headlines in 2024, looked back on the confrontation in a new Harper’s Bazaar UK interview. “It was so scary,” the “Dune” star recalled on Wednesday. “I didn’t know then how to go, ‘Hey, can I talk to you privately?’” Ferguson, 42, now believes she would “take this person aside” to talk. “A lot of people say that we’ve become too woke, but I think, no, it’s great,” she added. “The pendulum needs to swing to the other side so that we can find a balance in between. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

