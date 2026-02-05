one dead a girl missing as storm leonardo batters portugal and spain

Una persona è morta in Portogallo, dove le acque di piena hanno travolto un’auto. In Spagna, una ragazzina è scomparsa dopo essere stata trascinata via da un fiume mentre tentava di salvare il suo cane. La tempesta Leonardo sta causando danni e disagi tra i due paesi, con piogge intense e fiumi in piena che mettono in pericolo diverse vite.

Leonardo is the latest in a wave of half a dozen winter storms that have swept across Portugal and Spain this year, killing several people, ripping roofs off homes and flooding towns. A man of around 70 died on Wednesday in Portugal’s southern Alentejo region after his car was swept away on a flooded road near a dam, Portuguese authorities said. In southern Spain’s Malaga province, a girl went missing after she was dragged away by the Turvilla river while trying to rescue her dog. “We spent the whole afternoon and night yesterday searching in the river from the place where the girl fell in until the very end of the river. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

