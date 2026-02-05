One dead a girl missing as Storm Leonardo batters Portugal and Spain
Una persona è morta in Portogallo, dove le acque di piena hanno travolto un’auto. In Spagna, una ragazzina è scomparsa dopo essere stata trascinata via da un fiume mentre tentava di salvare il suo cane. La tempesta Leonardo sta causando danni e disagi tra i due paesi, con piogge intense e fiumi in piena che mettono in pericolo diverse vite.
Leonardo is the latest in a wave of half a dozen winter storms that have swept across Portugal and Spain this year, killing several people, ripping roofs off homes and flooding towns. A man of around 70 died on Wednesday in Portugal’s southern Alentejo region after his car was swept away on a flooded road near a dam, Portuguese authorities said. In southern Spain’s Malaga province, a girl went missing after she was dragged away by the Turvilla river while trying to rescue her dog. “We spent the whole afternoon and night yesterday searching in the river from the place where the girl fell in until the very end of the river. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Storm Leonardo
New tempest threatens Portugal, one week after Storm Kristin
Part found near Spain train crash site may be missing undercarriage, experts say
Un pezzo di metallo rinvenuto vicino al luogo dell'incidente ferroviario ad alta velocità in Spagna potrebbe appartenere alla parte inferiore del treno, secondo gli esperti.
Ultime notizie su Storm Leonardo
Argomenti discussi: Manuela Murgia, a 31-year mystery. The latest examination revealed signs consistent with a fall from a height.
One dead, a girl missing as Storm Leonardo batters Portugal and SpainMADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - One man died in Portugal after flood waters engulfed his car and in Spain, a girl was dragged away by a river after trying to rescue her dog, as Storm Leonardo lashed the ... msn.com
ARCTIC ARCTICSTORM STORM ack facebook
La ricerca permette di visualizzare articoli e video su argomenti simili o correlati.