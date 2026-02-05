La polizia messicana ha arrestato il sindaco di Tequila, famoso per essere il luogo di nascita della tequila. Le accuse parlano di estorsione ai dannori di distillatori locali, inserendolo in un presunto schema con il cartel. L’arresto arriva dopo settimane di indagini e solleva molte domande sulla gestione della città e le infiltrazioni criminali nel settore.

The case exposed the dangers firms face when operating in Mexico, particularly in the tourist and industrial hub that props up a multi-billion-dollar sector but is also plagued by cartel violence. Authorities said Mayor Diego Rivera was detained during federal raids alongside the town’s security director and the heads of public works and the land registry. The group led a corruption ring that targeted beer and tequila producers in the municipality, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said. The world’s largest tequila producer, Becle, was targeted by their scheme, investigators said in December. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mexico arrests mayor of Tequila for extorting distillers in alleged cartel scheme

Approfondimenti su Mexico City

Il Messico ha trasferito altri 37 sospetti membri di organizzazioni criminali negli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministro della sicurezza messicano.

Le autorità greche hanno arrestato un militare sospettato di spionaggio.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Ultime notizie su Mexico City

Mexico arrests mayor of Tequila for extorting distillers in alleged cartel schemeMexican authorities on Thursday arrested the mayor of the municipality ?of Tequila, birthplace of the agave spirit, for allegedly extorting ?major distillers in collusion with the Jalisco New ... thestar.com.my

Tequila Town Turmoil: Mayor Arrested in Cartel Corruption ScandalThe mayor of Tequila, Mexico, and several municipal officials were arrested for allegedly extorting local distillers in collaboration with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The case highlighted the ... devdiscourse.com