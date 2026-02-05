Margot Robbie borrows a centuries-old bracelet made of Emily Brontë’s hair for the ‘Wuthering Heights’ UK premiere
Margot Robbie ha fatto parlare di sé alla premiere britannica di
Margot Robbie has, quite literally, borrowed a piece from Charlotte Brontë’s own closet for the “Wuthering Heights” UK premiere in London. What’s more? It’s made of sisters Emily —author of the film’s namesake novel — and Anne Brontë’s hair. In keeping with the theme, the actress stepped onto the wildflower-lined red carpet on Thursday night wearing a hair-raising Dilara Findikoglu corset gown all tied up in faux braided hair. Stylist Andrew Mukamal posted a close-up image of the bracelet to his Instagram Story, writing only, “The bracelet of Charlotte.” Mourning jewelry, though dating back as far as the 16th century, became particularly popular during the Victorian Era. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com
Margot Robbie torna sotto i riflettori con un nuovo ruolo.
