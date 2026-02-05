jeffrey epstein pled guilty to soliciting a minor whose name he never knew

Jeffrey Epstein ha ammesso di aver chiesto a una minorenne servizi sessuali, anche se non conosceva il suo nome. È emerso durante una deposizione del 2010, quando il suo coinvolgimento in un caso di solicitation è stato messo sotto i riflettori. Epstein si è trovato a rispondere delle accuse con parole chiare, senza troppi giri di parole.

Jeffrey Epstein was put on the hot seat during a 2010 deposition over his criminal conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution. but the pedophile financier didn't have a clue who his victim was, and even asked the lawyer questioning him, "What minor?" In the stunning clip, Epstein tells the lawyer deposing him that he didn't know the name of his underage victim, but pled guilty anyway in 2009 to soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He also pleaded guilty to another count of soliciting prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months in jail in Florida under a plea deal with prosecutors. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

