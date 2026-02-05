Iran’s foreign minister heads to Muscat for nuclear talks with US

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha lasciato Teheran e si è diretto a Muscat, in Oman. L’obiettivo è portare avanti i colloqui nucleari con gli Stati Uniti. La delegazione iraniana arriva in un momento di tensione e cerca di trovare un’intesa che possa ridurre le tensioni tra i due paesi. I negoziati sono considerati cruciali per stabilizzare la regione.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has departed for the Omani capital Muscat at the head of a diplomatic delegation for nuclear talks with the U.S. due to be held on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said. The U.S. and Iran have agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday, officials for both sides said, even as they remain at odds over Washington’s insistence that negotiations must include Tehran’s missile arsenal and Iran’s vow to discuss only its nuclear programme. Iran will engage in the talks “with authority and with the aim of reaching a fair, mutually acceptable and dignified understanding on the nuclear issue,” the spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa settimana, le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran raggiungono un nuovo livello.

Questa mattina in Oman si tengono nuovi colloqui tra Stati Uniti e Iran, dopo che Tehran ha chiesto di spostare il luogo dell’incontro.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

