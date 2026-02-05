Le guardie rivoluzionarie iraniane hanno catturato due navi nel Golfo che trasportavano più di un milione di litri di carburante rubato. I mezzi sono stati fermati e portati a riva, mentre le autorità iraniane continuano a monitorare la situazione. Nessuna comunicazione ufficiale ha ancora chiarito i motivi dell’operazione.

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Iran’s revolutionary guards have detained two vessels in the Gulf carrying over 1 million liters of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Thursd. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says

Approfondimenti su Iran Gulf

Il governo siriano e le Forze Democratiche Siriane (SDF), sostenute dagli Stati Uniti, hanno raggiunto un accordo per un cessate il fuoco immediato su tutte le linee di combattimento.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Iran seizes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz it accuses of smuggling fuel

Ultime notizie su Iran Gulf

Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media saysIran's revolutionary guards have detained two vessels in the Gulf carrying over 1 million liters of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Thursday, adding that the vessels' ... yahoo.com

Grazie a Luciana Borsatti per questa lucida analisi sugli scenari possibili in caso di attacco statunitense all’Iran facebook