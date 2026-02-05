Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel state media says
Le guardie rivoluzionarie iraniane hanno catturato due navi nel Golfo che trasportavano più di un milione di litri di carburante rubato. I mezzi sono stati fermati e portati a riva, mentre le autorità iraniane continuano a monitorare la situazione. Nessuna comunicazione ufficiale ha ancora chiarito i motivi dell’operazione.
DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Iran’s revolutionary guards have detained two vessels in the Gulf carrying over 1 million liters of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Thursd. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
