La polizia di Aspen sta cercando un ladro che questa notte ha preso di mira il St. Regis. L’uomo ha rotto una vetrina all’esterno del Snow Lodge, il locale più frequentato dell’hotel, e ha portato via due migliaia di dollari in cappelli Fouquet. Il furto è avvenuto senza che nessuno si accorgesse, e ora gli agenti stanno analizzando le telecamere di sorveglianza per identificare il responsabile.

There was high-altitude crime cap-er at the swanky St. Regis in Aspen, Page Six is told, when a thief pulled off a smash-and-grab raid of pricey, limited-edition Nick Fouquet toppers — each ringing in at around $2,000. In a brazen raid they’re already calling the “Milliner-dollar Heist,” a master brim-inal smashed the window of a display right outside of the hotel’s hotspot, Snow Lodge. Security photos show an attractive man in his late twenties dressed in jeans and a puffy vest reaching into the display and grabbing a hat all while talking on the phone during the fedora fiasco. A man in a trench coat can also be seen, with a source telling us that he was allegedly working as a look-out, according to security footage. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Hat heist hits Aspen as $2,000 Fouquet toppers snatched from St. Regis

Approfondimenti su Aspen Heist

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Aspen Heist

Hat heist hits Aspen as $2,000 Fouquet toppers snatched from St. RegisWe hear the perp pulled off the fedora fiasco by breaking the window of the display, located right outside of the hotel's hotspot Snow Lodge. msn.com

Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller e tanti altri vi aspettano per un colpo audace! “Tower Heist - Colpo ad alto livello”, stasera in prima serata su #TwentySeven facebook