greece arrests member of military for espionage

Le autorità greche hanno arrestato un militare sospettato di spionaggio. L’uomo, appartenente alle forze armate, è accusato di aver passato informazioni riservate a persone esterne. L’arresto è avvenuto dopo indagini che hanno portato alla scoperta di un traffico di dati segreti fuori dai confini nazionali. La vicenda apre un nuovo capitolo sulla sicurezza militare nel paese.

“The arrest took place within a military area, in cooperation and coordination with other state services,” GEETHA said in a press release. According to sources close to the investigation, the man had been being monitored for months but his arrest was accelerated on suspicion that he was leaking “highly sensitive” information. He is also accused of attempting to hire other people. “L’arresto è avvenuto all’interno di un’area militare, in cooperazione e coordinamento con altri servizi statali”, ha dichiarato il GEETHA in un comunicato stampa. Secondo fonti vicine alle indagini, l’uomo era monitorato da mesi ma il suo arresto è stato accelerato dal sospetto che stesse divulgando informazioni “altamente sensibili”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

