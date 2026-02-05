Germany’s Merz shares concerns over Iran escalation on Gulf trip

Friedrich Merz visita il Golfo e esprime preoccupazione per un’ulteriore escalation del conflitto con l’Iran. Il cancelliere tedesco ha incontrato leader della regione e ha commentato i segnali di tensione crescente, sottolineando l’importanza di monitorare attentamente gli sviluppi. Merz ha anche invitato alla calma e a trovare soluzioni pacifiche per evitare un’escalation che potrebbe coinvolgere tutta la zona.

DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that concerns about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran have characterised his talks during a trip to the Gulf region. “In all my conversations yesterday and today, great concern has been expressed about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran,” he said during a press conference in Doha. He called on Iran to end what he called an aggression and enter into talks, saying Germany would do everything it can to de-escalate the situation and work towards stability in the region. “In tutte le mie conversazioni di ieri e di oggi, è stata espressa grande preoccupazione per un’ulteriore escalation del conflitto con l’Iran”, ha detto durante una conferenza stampa a Doha. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

