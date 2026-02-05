For Serbia’s Muslim students protest brings sense of belonging

Merima Avdic ha attraversato il ponte sul Danubio a Novi Sad, con una bandiera serba in mano, e ha partecipato a una protesta che ha dato ai giovani musulmani un senso di appartenenza. La manifestazione ha attirato molti studenti come lei, che cercano di trovare il loro posto in una società spesso divisa. La tensione tra le comunità si fa sentire, ma per alcuni questa protesta rappresenta anche un modo per sentirsi più vicini alla loro terra e alle loro radici.

Sixteen people were killed, leading to calls for the government to step down amid accusations of corruption and a lack of accountability that many blame for the disaster in Novi Sad. Government officials have denied allegations of state graft that led to poor construction standards. Joining the thousands in Novi Sad was a huge moment for Avdic, a student from Serbia’s small Bosniak Muslim minority, wearing her hijab. On her arrival in Novi Sad she felt, finally, like she belonged in Serbia, she said. “During the walk, I was stunned to see so many people who supported us and who came out to tell us that we are not alone,” Merima said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

