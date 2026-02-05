Un adolescente della Florida è stato arrestato dopo aver pubblicato un video che lo mostra mentre accende il fuoco sul suo amico. La scena è avvenuta su una spiaggia e ora il ragazzo deve rispondere di un'accusa grave. La polizia ha confermato che si tratta di un gesto intenzionale. La famiglia della vittima chiede giustizia e si dice sconvolta per quanto accaduto.

A teenage boy in Florida is facing a felony charge over a video that law enforcement says shows him intentionally setting his friend on fire on a beach. The Marion County Sheriff's office says a 17-year-old kid in a viral video is seen creating a trail of gasoline from a campfire on the sand. and splashing gas on another boy sitting nearby, causing him to light up. That kid ran into the lake to extinguish the flames. The victim told his mom he got burned when he tried to throw a water bottle filled with gas into a fire. but his dad found the video and called the sheriff. Cops later found the gas container in nearby shrubbery. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Florida Teen Sets Friend on Fire, Shocking Video Shows

