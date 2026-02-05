FIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €770 MILLION BOND ISSUANCE

La società FIS ha concluso con successo l’emissione di obbligazioni per 770 milioni di euro. La transazione ha attirato molti investitori istituzionali, tanto che l’offerta è stata superata di molto rispetto alle aspettative. La notizia conferma l’interesse crescente verso questa operazione e la fiducia nel mercato finanziario.

The transaction attracted strong interest from institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed. MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026 PRNewswire -- FIS – Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici ("FIS"), a leading Italian company and one of the top players in Europe in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the global pharmaceutical industry, today announces the settlement of its €770 million Senior Secured Notes. The transaction comprises the issuance of senior secured notes in aggregate principal amount of €300 million, bearing interest at 5.250% per annum and issued at 100.

