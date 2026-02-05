Un nuovo trend sta prendendo piede tra chi preferisce uno stile più pratico e meno costoso. Sempre più persone scelgono giacche in pelle sintetica invece di quella vera, anche quando si tratta di modelli di marca. La scelta è dettata dalla voglia di avere un look alla moda senza rinunciare alla convenienza e alla facilità di manutenzione. In molti negozi si trovano ora diverse opzioni di giacche in pelle artificiale, che sembrano quasi vere e vengono preferite rispetto a quelle autentiche, che molti evitano per motivi etici o di budget.

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Real leather? Hard pass. If you want leather vibes without the major splurge, it's time to go faux . because let's be real, who can really tell the difference? These jackets add a bit of edge to any outfit and can instantly make you look like you tried . even if you were half asleep when you got dressed in the morning. These faux leather jackets are proof that "real" isn't always better . and when they look this good, nobody's asking questions. For all those days that you just don’t know what to wear, the vintage-inspired Steve Madden Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket is the perfect piece to elevate your look. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

