Exclusive-Mexico seeking way to send fuel to Cuba without being hit by US tariffs sources say

I funzionari messicani stanno studiando diverse opzioni per spedire carburante a Cuba senza incorrere nelle tariffe statunitensi. L’obiettivo è aiutare l’isola a coprire bisogni essenziali come l’elettricità e i trasporti, senza rischiare sanzioni o costi aggiuntivi. La questione resta delicata, ma l’intenzione è trovare una soluzione pratica e concreta.

The sources said high-level Mexican officials have been talking to U.S. counterparts in order to gain clarity on the scope of the tariff threat outlined by President Donald Trump in an executive order and see whether there was a way to deliver the much-needed fuel. It remains uncertain whether Mexico will find a solution. The White House, the U.S. State Department and the Mexican presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it had no information on the matter. Cuba needs to import fuel for two-thirds of its energy needs, and is struggling with worsening power outages and long lines at gas stations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

