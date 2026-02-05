Le morti di più di 30 migranti, avvenute nel disastro più grave nel Canale della Manica, si sarebbero potute evitare. Un’inchiesta britannica ha confermato che la tragedia si poteva prevenire, evidenziando falle nelle operazioni di salvataggio e nella gestione delle migrazioni. Ora si cerca di fare chiarezza su come siano potuti succedere quei drammatici eventi.

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The deaths of more than 30 migrants who drowned attempting to travel from France to Britain in a small boat were avoidable, an inquiry into the worst disaster of its kind found on Thursday. The inquiry said 27 men, women and children died when their dinghy deflated as they crossed the Channel in November 2021, while the bodies of four others have never been found. Just two people survived, and one of them told the inquiry that more people were on board. The incident was the worst on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating France and Britain. He added, however, that the British coastguard had been “placed in an intolerable position because of chronic staff shortages . 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Deaths were avoidable in Channel’s worst migrant boat disaster, UK inquiry finds

Approfondimenti su Channel Worst

Un migrante è stato salvato dopo il naufragio di una imbarcazione nel Mar Mediterraneo, mentre si teme che altre 50 persone siano annegate.

Le recenti decisioni dell’amministrazione statunitense di ridurre l’assistenza legale ai minori stranieri non accompagnati hanno suscitato critiche da parte di esperti delle Nazioni Unite.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

George Hotz | Chatting | Welcome to Gas Town and the future of Computer Use | Agentic AI | Part 3

Ultime notizie su Channel Worst

Deaths were avoidable in Channel's worst migrant boat disaster, UK inquiry findsLONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The deaths of more than 30 migrants who drowned attempting to travel from France to Britain in a small boat were avoidable, an inquiry into the worst disaster of its kind ... msn.com

Deaths were avoidable in deadliest Channel crossing, inquiry findsThe Cranston Inquiry found systemic failures and missed opportunities undermined the UK’s maritime search and rescue response on the night of the tragedy. malaysia.news.yahoo.com

Roberto Marsella. Loga Ramin Torkian · Warrior. Their deaths were not in vain. #freeiran #iranfree #iran facebook