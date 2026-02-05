Cops reveal timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s harrowing final minutes before disappearance in press conference

La polizia ha ricostruito gli ultimi momenti di Nancy Guthrie prima della scomparsa, svelando dettagli agghiaccianti durante una conferenza stampa. I familiari, tra cui Savannah, Annie e Camron Guthrie, hanno anche pubblicato un video su Instagram, chiedendo con forza alla presunta cattura di restituire Nancy. La vicenda tiene con il fiato sospeso l’intera comunità.

Authorities pieced together the exact timeline of Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy’s disappearance and confirmed that the blood outside her home belonged to her. The Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared an update on the investigation in a press conference Thursday. “We believe Nancy is still alive,” Nanos said, adding that authorities have been working around the clock to try and get her home. “We’re at that phase now where sometimes we’re waiting, we’re waiting for analysis, we’re waiting for lab reports,” he added. A rushed DNA test confirmed that “the blood on the porch” did belong to Nancy, Nanos shared, adding that “results were minimal. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

La polizia ha ricostruito gli ultimi momenti della madre di Savannah Guthrie prima della scomparsa.

La polizia ha convocato una conferenza stampa per fornire gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre della giornalista Savannah Guthrie.

: bit.ly/4qf3spL President Donald Trump shared new details of his conversation with Savannah Guthrie regarding her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Feb. 4. : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Nathan Congleton/NBC facebook

Tracce di sangue assieme a tracce di un ingresso forzato sono state trovate all'ingresso della casa da cui domenica è scomparsa Nancy Guthrie, la madre 84enne dell'anchor della Nbc Samantha Guthrie. Le autorità dell'Arizona sospettano un possibile seq x.com